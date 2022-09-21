AEW superstar Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, better known as the AEW tag team champions Swerve In Your Glory, visited the Wrestling Club at Kipp Amp Middle school. AEW has since released footage of the champs visit below.

This morning ahead of their huge title defense tonight against the Acclaimed at #AEWDynamite: Grand Slam, the AEW World Tag Team Champions @swerveconfident @RealKeithLee visited the Wrestling Club at Kipp Amp Middle school. pic.twitter.com/rTzU6SKNmr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 21, 2022

AEW released another video highlighting suicide awareness month, this time featuring top superstar Eddie Kingston discussing his battles with mental health. Check it out below.