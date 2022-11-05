AEW superstar and current ROH world champion Chris Jericho announced on Twitter that fellow company star Shane “Swerve” Strickland will be appearing on the Ocho’s fourth-ever Jericho Cruise (Four-Leaf Cover), which takes place in early February 2023.

Stoked to have one of my current favorite #AEW talents @swerveconfident joining the @jericho_cruise AND he’s bringing his amazing podcast @Swervecitypod onboard as well!! WHO’S CRUISE….SWERVE’S CRUISE!! Book your cabin NOW at https://t.co/5ZoFzjD6Nr! @AEW pic.twitter.com/XCsrw0QagA — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 5, 2022

Last night’s Rampage saw Iron Mike Tyson as a special guest commentator, as well as NJPW legend Katsuyori Shibata compete against Orange Cassidy. The two icons shared a photo together backstage, which Shibata shared on his newly formed Twitter account.