This Wednesday AEW makes their debut in Canada with a wild lineup of Dynamite, which includes Swerve Strickland taking on Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and Orange Cassidy challenging PAC for the AEW All Atlantic Championship.

Swerve took to Twitter and vowed to defeat the “forgotten DX” member. His full tweet reads, “This Wed I beat up the forgotten DX member. “And if you aint down with that”…..

"And if you aint down with that"….. pic.twitter.com/w8LkDIuBPK — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 11, 2022

Meanwhile Cassidy, who has unsuccessfully challenged for the TNT and AA title on multiple occasions writes the following on Twitter: “In Canada. Wednesday. It’s time.”