AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently released the music video for his track “Grown Man Cry,” which will be appearing on his debut album entitled, “Couldn’t be me, I could’ve been you.” Check out the full video below.

Earlier today it was announced that Athena will be challenging Mercedes Martinez for the ROH women’s championship at the December 10th Final Battle pay-per-view. The Fallen Goddess has since taken to Twitter to comment on the match. She writes, “LFG!!! Hometown #FallenGoddess is taking the gold!!! @ringofhonor #FinalBattle.”