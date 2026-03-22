Swerve Strickland is making it clear, if he secures EVP power in AEW, things are going to change.

On the upcoming March 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, Strickland will go one-on-one with Kenny Omega in a high-stakes match.

Omega’s EVP status will be on the line, while Strickland’s AEW World Title #1 contendership hangs in the balance.

Ahead of the showdown, Strickland spoke with WhatCulture Wrestling about what AEW would look like if he walks out with executive power, and his answer centered around one key theme: control.

“It’s more about control and power, [which] is what’s running the company. The last several times I’ve had opportunities at the World Championship, it’s been interfered with by somebody out on the outside. With [AEW] Dynasty last year, it was The Young Bucks jumping in at the end to cost me against Jon Moxley. Then previously at [AEW] Worlds End, I was scheduled for a triple threat, and then that was cashed in by MJF to come in and make it a four-way.”

Strickland didn’t hold back in explaining how those moments have shaped his mindset heading into this match.

“So my odds got slimmer, and you have seen the results of that. The EVP power is to control outside interferences, making sure that nobody else can get in the way of my opportunities. Like I said in the promo this past week, a number one contendership means nothing without having control and power that comes with it.”

That’s the core of it.

For Strickland, this isn’t just about earning another title shot, it’s about ensuring nothing and no one can derail him again.

“Having a number of contenderships, people can still get in the way of those things. The EVP power is just to give me the best advantage to block anything out, block anybody else from not necessarily getting into my matches, but also blocking other EVPs from mixing up control, trying to sway things into their direction and advantage. It’s about control now. That’s what Swerve 2026 is about.”

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