Don’t expect to see WWE become Swerve’s House any time soon.

Swerve Strickland is happy building his own house in AEW.

During his appearance on The Breakfast Club this week, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was asked if he sees himself ever returning to WWE.

“Nah, I’m happy building AEW,” Strickland said. “I’m happy building myself in AEW. AEW has given me something that I don’t think WWE could ever give me. I’m really proud of that and I wave the flag proudly because Tony Khan didn’t take a chance on me, he knew what he wanted from me.”

Strickland continued, “He put me in the position and said, ‘Now grow.’ ‘What avenues do I have to grow?’ ‘Whatever you want.’ There were no parameters, no red tape. I learned how to become a true businessman on top of being a professional wrestler. That’s why the mogul persona is truly personified in AEW. It let me be my best self as a man and a professional.”

