The former world champion is coming back this weekend.

In his home state of Washington, former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland is scheduled to make his return to AEW programming for the first time since his brutal battle with Hangman Page.

The announcement of Swerve Strickland returning at AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 this Saturday at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA. was shown being watched by MVP and Shelton Benhjamin on a monitor backstage.

Make sure to join us here this Saturday night for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 results coverage from Spokane, WA.