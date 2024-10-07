The deal is finalized.

And Swerve Strickland is a happy man.

Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland surfaced on social media on Monday with a video and statement confirming he has finalized his new lucrative contract with All Elite Wrestling.

“HISTORY MADE,” Swerve wrote via X. “One of the most lucrative wrestling contracts in the industry FINALIZED right here at the Comic Con LA!!!”

Strickland added, “Shout out to the man Tony Richa for making this happen and my homies @ZOMBIEJuicee and @flashgarments being here to witness this moment!”