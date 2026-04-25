A familiar face from the wrestling world popped up on a major NFL stage over the weekend.

AEW star Swerve Strickland made an appearance at the NFL Draft on Saturday, taking part in the festivities from Pittsburgh.

Strickland had the honor of announcing the Jacksonville Jaguars’ fourth-round selection during the event.

With the pick, the Jaguars selected Wesley Williams, a defensive end out of Duke, adding to their defensive lineup as the draft continued.

Wrestling presence has been felt throughout this year’s NFL Draft in several ways. Earlier in the week, Seth Rollins and NFL Network personality Kyle Brandt created buzz with a staged altercation during a segment on Good Morning Football, also in Pittsburgh.

Meanwhile, former AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, who hails from Pittsburgh, has also been on hand for the festivities, further strengthening the crossover between pro wrestling and the NFL’s biggest offseason event.