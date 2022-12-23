Swerve Strickland recently applied to trademark the term “Mogul Affiliates” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

His group debuted on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite with Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman. You can click here for full details, including news on Goetzman’s AEW debut.

The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins, who helped wrestlers secure their trademarks. The filing for the trademark notes that it is for the following,