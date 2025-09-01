The comeback trail has begun for Swerve Strickland.

Former AEW World Champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland has already begun his physical therapy, sharing video footage via his Instagram Stories (see below) that shows him on the treadmill and doing leg curls just three days after undergoing a significant knee surgery.

Speaking of Strickland, the All Elite Wrestling star recently spoke with Complex News about the subject of five-star ratings, a system popularized by Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer.

“I didn’t really have a five-star match until I got to All Elite Wrestling,” Strickland said. “So that’s just three years I’ve really been getting that kind of recognition. I’ve heard, like, I’m the one black wrestler with the most in history. So it’s something that I pride myself in.”

Strickland continued, “Just putting on something that’s like a classic. I wouldn’t necessarily put stars next to it, but I do appreciate putting on something that people are just going to remember for a very, very long time. And if the stars come with that, that’s awesome. But I just want to make sure, like, when I leave the ring [I] put on a great performance and a great match.”