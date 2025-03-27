On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland confronted Jon Moxley, questioning what happened to him, pointing out that Moxley was once revered and synonymous with the AEW Championship. Swerve accused Moxley of hiding behind his allies (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Marina Shafir) and no longer caring about being the AEW World Champion. He claimed that everything Moxley once described himself as, now applied to him.

Moxley responded by criticizing the influence of celebrities, billionaires, and talent agencies in wrestling, expressing that Swerve gives him hope that his sacrifices have been worth it. He acknowledged Swerve’s potential but challenged him on how far he was willing to go.

As the tension escalated, Claudio Castagnoli appeared behind Prince Nana, and Willow Nightingale intervened to stop Marina Shafir from interfering. Swerve then declared that Moxley was finally facing someone smarter than him. He said,

“You want to talk unscripted violence. I am violence. You bled pints. I bled pints. You’ve been in Texas Death Matches. I’ve won them. I am the most dangerous man in AEW. In Philadelphia, I take back the AEW World Title and continue to lead the Dynasty Era. While I do that, you have fun continuing to play Jon Moxley on TV.”

You can check out the updated lineup for this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision below:

* Top Flight (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) vs. The Learning Tree (Big Bill & Bryan Keith)

* Jay White vs. Kevin Knight

* Dax Harwood vs. Wheeler Yuta

* Jamie Hayter vs. Queen Aminata

* Mercedes Mone in action.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite below:

* Jon Moxley & Marina Shafir vs. Willow Nightingale & Swerve Strickland

* Will Ospreay returns.

And finally, you can check out the updated AEW Dynasty 2025 card below:

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Swerve Strickland

* AEW International Championship Match: Kenny Omega vs. Mike Bailey vs. Ricochet

* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs. Megan Bayne

* AEW World Trios Championship Match: Death Riders vs. Rated FTR

* ROH World Championship Mask vs. Title Match: Chris Jericho vs. Bandido