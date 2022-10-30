AEW superstar Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on RJ City’s Hey! (EW) with RJ City program, where the former tag champion spoke about famous rapper Bow Wow and how he hopes he will compete for AEW after expressing an interest in competing in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

Hopes Bow Wow wrestles soon:

“You know, since he’s been talking about doing some stuff on social media for like the last year, but I have yet to see any video footage or training, I want Bow Wow. I want to see Shad Moss get in the ring since you’ve been talking about it on social media.”

Calls for Bow Wow to compete in AEW:

“I know you got connected, your training with Rikishi oh, that’s cool. Get your training in. I want you in AEW. You responded to me on Twitter, too, and I need you to back up those words, homie.”

