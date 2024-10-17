Hangman Page has one ugly baby, this according to Swerve Strickland.

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, the former AEW World Champion commented on his home invasion storyline with Hangman Page, which resulted in Page burning down his home in retaliation.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On looking at Hangman’s infant baby: “That was an ugly baby, bro. That was something I never got to get across.”

On Hangman Page burning down his home in retaliation: “All that horrible, diabolical stuff I have done, there is still a human in there that has sentiment and values. Now, Hangman, it took a while, but Hangman found it. It was my home. Me buying back my home, with my success, it brought something else out of Hangman to take that away from me. The sentimental thing with Hangman was his family and home. We’re very similar because the sentimental thing for me was my family and home. We’re very similar, but opposite at the same time.”

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, AEW wrestler Brody King commented on his interaction with MVP on the first night the former WWE Superstar made his All Elite Wrestling debut.

King said, “If anybody knows my career, I’ve actually had a lot of history with MVP. We wrestled in MLW. When I was on the indies, he was one of the first persons to take me under his wing. I would consider him a mentor, he gave me a lot of advice when I was very young in the business. So when I saw him show up in AEW, it was as much a surprise to me as it was to the audience. And I walked up to him after it was done and said, ‘Welcome to AEW. I’m glad you’re here.’ Gave him a hug and a handshake.”