Swerve Strickland sees the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake beef in the world of hip-hop as similar to a generational rivalry from the world of pro wrestling.

During an interview with CBS Sports’ Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, the AEW World Champion compared the Kendrick-Drake beef to Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, or Omega and Bryan Danielson.

It’s a battle of the best of the previous era against the best of the current era.

“If I had to compare it in a wrestling sense, man, I think that would be like Kenny [Omega] and Will Ospreay type feel,” Strickland said. “If you had to put those guys up of that generation. It’s crazy for me, but I feel like the difference is just the difference of philosophies and what success is. That’s how I saw what Kendrick and Drake was.”

As he continued to make his point, Swerve would go on to mention how it might be closer to an Omega and Danielson type of feel, relating it to an earlier generational rivalry of the best of two separate eras.

“I feel like that’s the same way of like a Kenny, and maybe not as much Will, but maybe more of like a Kenny and Bryan Danielson,” he said. “There are two different types of philosophies of what pro wrestling truly is of this generation.”

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland puts his title on-the-line against Bryan Danielson, who puts his legendary career at stake, in the main event of AEW All In 2024 on Sunday, August 25, from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

