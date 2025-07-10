Just days before AEW All In: Texas, MJF and Mark Briscoe clashed in a heated war of words on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

The segment kicked off with MJF mocking the Texas crowd, speaking in an exaggerated Southern accent until the arena erupted with “shut the f*** up” chants. He turned his attention to Briscoe, telling him to leave the ring and return to his “meth lab in Delaware.”

Briscoe fired back, declaring that MJF was long overdue for a good old-fashioned “country ass whoopin’.” He reminded MJF that Wednesday was “talky talk” and proudly embraced his identity as a redneck and country boy. Briscoe accused MJF of being morally bankrupt and warned him not to bring up his late brother, Jay Briscoe.

Predictably, MJF crossed the line. He began by complimenting Jay, only to twist the knife by saying Jay was “rolling in his grave” over what his brother had become. MJF went even further, cruelly suggesting that Jay would’ve wished Mark had been the one who died in the tragic car crash.

That was the final straw. Briscoe snapped and attacked MJF, sparking a brawl. The Hurt Syndicate quickly hit the ring to back up MJF, but JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) rushed in to even the odds. Despite the chaos, MJF managed to escape without a scratch.

Ricochet is set to face off against Amazing Red at House of Glory’s High Intensity event next month. The promotion announced on Wednesday that the AEW star will go one-on-one with Red at the August 1st show in New York City.

You can check out the official announcement below:

HOUSE OF GLORY ANNOUNCES MASSIVE MAIN EVENT FOR HIGH INTENSITY

House of Glory officials have confirmed a blockbuster match for High Intensity, set for Friday, August 1st live from the NYC Arena—AEW superstar Ricochet returns to battle Amazing Red in a dream match years in the making! High Intensity will stream live on TrillerTV+.

Ricochet, a former HOG Heavyweight Champion, makes his long-awaited return to House of Glory after more than a decade. Upon signing, he requested one thing: the toughest opponent possible. That request leads him to Amazing Red, the Underground King and HOG legend.

The energy inside the NYC Arena will be electric as the global sensation steps back into the House that helped launch his career. Amazing Red, one of the most innovative and influential high-flyers of all time, isn’t backing down. The originator of the Code Red is out to prove that he’s still among the very best in the world—and that HOG remains his house. Will Red defend his legacy, or will Ricochet soar to victory in a match fans will talk about for years? This is more than a main event—it’s a generational collision you won’t want to miss.

Tickets are available now at http://HOGWrestling.net — General Admission starts at just $25!

Also scheduled for the event:

* HOG Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Carlito

* Charles Mason

* Zilla Fatu

* The Mane Event

…with more matches and talent to be announced soon! Stay connected with House of Glory on all social platforms for updates, exclusive content, and breaking news.

Swerve Strickland made a bold statement on the final AEW Dynamite before All In Texas, targeting the Young Bucks in dramatic fashion.

Following the main event — where the Bucks teamed with Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli against Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, “Hangman” Adam Page, and Katsuyori Shibata — Strickland appeared on the big screen just as things turned chaotic in the ring. He interrupted the Bucks and the Death Riders before they could suffocate their opponents with plastic bags, delivering a chilling monologue before turning his attention to their prized limousine.

Using a backhoe, Strickland crushed the Bucks’ signature limo, leaving it in ruins. The Bucks rushed to the parking lot to assess the wreckage but were met by Prince Nana’s taunts — and then a surprise Swerve Stomp from Strickland himself.