AEW star and former tag champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently appeared on the Say Less program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the company’s crossover appeal, how he’s helped bring in special guests like Kevin Gates, Whoo Kid, and Trina, and how AEW has improved their past diversity issues. Highlights from the interview are below.

Talks AEW getting crossover appeal by bringing in names like Whoo Kid, Kevin Gates, and Trina:

“Shade Room [covered AEW], I’m sure that TMZ is going to pick up on [DJ] Whoo Kid, him going out there, Fabolous, that’s gonna make all these rounds and that’s gonna get that crossover appeal that AEW desperately wants and needs. I feel like every industry needs that.”

Says AEW used to have a diversity issue and that is no longer a problem:

“I remember not too long ago, like a year ago, two years ago the diversity issue for the company was a big talking point. Now this year, I feel like I brought a huge difference and presence to that company in the last six months I’ve been there. With like bringing Kevin Gates on and bringing like a Fabolous and a Whoo Kid with the connections with my man AB and all that, bringing that story back around.”

