Swerve Strickland is a different man this time around.

Since returning to AEW in November of 2025, the former AEW World Champion has gone through a number of changes.

Following his return at AEW Full Gear 2025, Strickland has turned heel, changed his theme music, and the most immediately noticeable change was his physical appearance.

Tipping the scales at 240 pounds, Swerve has ‘bulked up’ for his return to All Elite Wrestling, something he explained was done by design.

“When I came back at 240. I was like, ‘Oh, everything is just like harder to do,'” Strickland said during an interview with Rich Latta Pro Wrestling (see video below). “Getting up and getting down. It’s like that exhausts you way more than when you’re agile.”

From there, Strickland was asked what he currently weighs.

“This is like 232, 233,” he responded. “That’s a good weight of still agile. I don’t get blown up. I still look physically imposing. And that’s mainly why I bulked up. I just wanted to look like an evolution of Swerve again.”

Strickland continued, “I’ve evolved like three times a year. So everything’s another evolution to something. And going to the extreme lengths of expanding the body is another evolution of it.”

The new-and-improved Swerve Strickland is building towards a high-profile showdown against Brody King, someone he’ll need his added size for, at the upcoming AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view scheduled for March 15 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA.

