Swerve Strickland doesn’t believe fans will ever see a crossover event between WWE and AEW.

The possibility of the two promotions working together has been a popular topic among wrestling fans for years, particularly when it comes to potential dream matches involving talent from both companies.

However, Strickland doesn’t see such an event happening anytime soon.

During a recent interview with Billboard, Strickland was asked whether he believes WWE and AEW could ever hold a cross-promotional event during his lifetime.

“No. Not in my lifetime at least,” Strickland responded.

When asked to explain his reasoning, the former AEW World Champion pointed to the business side of professional wrestling, particularly the importance of protecting each company’s top stars.

“It’s control. It’s all about marketing. It’s like the NFL, WWE has to protect their shield. There’s no way they’d allow any of our wrestlers to look better and be better [than them].”

Strickland went on to name several WWE Superstars who would need to be protected in such a scenario, including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Oba Femi.

“Obi Femi is a world beater. You gotta protect that and make sure he keeps looking good. Gunther, have to protect that. Roman [Reigns], have to protect that. Cody [Rhodes], have to protect, even more so because of AEW. There’s a lot of that happening.”

Strickland believes the situation would become even more complicated when considering the women’s divisions, with both promotions having established stars they would want to keep strong.

“When it gets to the women, then that’s even tougher. Rhea [Ripley], Liv [Morgan], Chelsea [Green] all have to be protected.”

He also acknowledged the appeal of potential dream matches, including a showdown between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay. However, Strickland questioned how the companies could agree on the outcomes of those matches.

“You wanna see Seth [Rollins] and Ospreay. That’s the generational thing, but who do you protect? Who has the leverage?”

Despite those business concerns, Strickland made it clear that the wrestlers themselves would likely have a much different perspective on a potential crossover.

“Us in the locker room, we just wanna have these matches. I’m good friends with Carmelo [Hayes], Jevon [Evans] and Oba. Those are my boys. I love those guys. I don’t care who wins. Double DQs. I don’t care.”

While Strickland has several friends currently competing in WWE, he isn’t particularly interested in naming specific opponents for potential dream matches.

Instead, he believes he has reached a point in his career where other wrestlers should be looking at him as the dream opponent.

“I don’t do those anymore. I wanna be the fantasy match. I’m at that stage now.”