A new match and a new segment have been announced for the May 29th edition of AEW Dynamite.

FTW Champion Chris Jericho will be debuting a new segment called “TV Time with Chris Jericho,” an extension of his ‘Learning Tree Character.’ The Demo God revealed the news on his personal Instagram channel.

Then, AEW world champion Swerve Strickland will go one-on-one with Killswitch. Swerve retained his world title against Christian Cage at Double or Nothing. Tony Khan announced the match on social media, adding that HBO’s House of the Dragon will be presenting the matchup.

TOMORROW#AEWDynamite

Los Angeles

8pm ET/7pm CT @TBSNetwork Presented by HBO's @HouseofDragon@thekiaforum is Whose House? AEW World Champion @swerveconfident vs @luchasaurus After Swerve retained the World Title at #AEWDoN, Killswitch aims for payback in LA on TBS, TOMORROW!… pic.twitter.com/8d7pZtd9iq — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 28, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Swerve Strickland vs. Killswitch

-TV time with FTW Champion Chris Jericho

-Casino Gauntlet Match for AEW World Title shot at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

-Don Callis to present contract

-Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway to explain their attack on Willow Nightingale