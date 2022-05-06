AEW star and former NXT North American champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently joined the Punch Out show to discuss a number of different topics, including details about his upcoming film “You Promised,” and how much he loves working in the Pacific Northwest, specifically DEFY Wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

On his role in the film:

I don’t wanna spoil too much about it [‘You Promised’ film he’s starring in] but it’s a lot of supernatural, drug dealing/crime-oriented, espionage type of genre so we’re mixing multiple different genres involved in it. You know, I’m a bad guy in it so, it was a really great experience, can’t wait for it to come out. I’m not sure when exactly it is. They’re gonna probably put out some information when it’s gonna be released soon but yeah, I pretty much get dragged across the floor by the throat of a ghost. That’s the scene that y’all saw me putting out there.

How much he loves DEFY Wrestling:

DEFY [Wrestling] is always a home for me. I love going back to Seattle, I love giving back to the Pacific Northwest and building something with a Nick Wayne and having Darby [Allin] come out there and being a part of something special and big. It just caught fire across the wrestling world.

