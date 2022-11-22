On the latest edition of his Swerve City podcast, AEW superstar and former tag champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland gave his thoughts on Wakanda Forever, the newest film put out Marvel and the sequel to the critically acclaimed Black Panther, which snagged an Academy Award nominee for best picture back in 2018. Check out what Swerve thought of the latest MCU project in the highlights below.

Thinks the movie told a great story, but didn’t have the same affect as Black Panther:

They told a great story, to me, it was a good film. I’m on a roll, the last two podcasts, I’ve been getting a lot of Fightful Select news, this might be another one. It was cool, it wasn’t better than Black Panther. For many reasons. It did have the impact, the full punch that I wanted. We’re in Phase Four, we’ve seen so many Marvel movies.

Understands that it had to go through several rewrites:

I’m not going to punish it. Of course it went through re-writes, it had a whole big missing part of the movie that it had to workaround and I thought they did that well. It still didn’t pack the punch that it needed to for me, but it was still a solid film.

