Former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland was a recent guest on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including why EJ Nduka and Lee Johnson are several talents fans need to pay close attention to moving forward.

On EJ Nduka: “Shoutout EJ Nduka. He has a lot to offer. He is hungry. He has a lot ‘I want to provide to the world.’ Not to anybody specific, just, ‘I want to provide it to the world.’ He knows how good he can be and what he can offer. Whether I speak to him, he has dedicated himself to it, week in and day out. or in the ring, he’s training and working on it.”

On Nduka and Lee Johnson being talents to pay attention to: Pay attention to him and Lee Johnson. They are doing their thing The fanbase, if you have guys that you like and are your favorites, don’t wait for them. to get on TV to watch them where they are now and help push them to where you want them to go. Go watch them in Ring of Honor. my opportunities. Watch them where they are at and help push them and catapult them.”

In other AEW news, Brody King recently took to the “WrestleBinge” podcast to comment on The Young Bucks’ current attitude and how he sees things through a different lens from other talents.

On The Young Bucks’ current attitude: “I guess the short answer would be no [laughs]. I’ve always been against the grain. I’ve always been, if you tell me one thing, I’m gonna do the other. The fact that they get things without earning them, they give things to others that aren’t deserving, it’s very interesting the way that they go about things. Because I feel like it almost goes against the ethos that they had when they started AEW, and it goes against how they came up in pro wrestling, so it’s interesting to see this current iteration of The Elite and what their objective is at the end of the day, where they see the company. ”

On seeing things through a different lens from other talents: “But then I also don’t see the way that Jon Moxley sees the company. I don’t see it in the way that Darby Allin sees the company. I have my own lens, and while it does side with some people more, I’m never going to see exactly the picture that the other person sees.”