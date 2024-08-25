Swerve Strickland re-signs with AEW.

At AEW All In Zero Hour, it was confirmed that the company’s world champion has renewed his contract with the promotion.

Fightful had been reporting that AEW was looking to restructure Swerve’s contract, with today’s announcement confirming it.

Swerve made his AEW debut at AEW Revolution in March 2022. During his run he is a former one-time AEW tag team champion and added the world title to his repertoire back at AEW Dynasty this past April.