AEW superstar and current tag champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland took to Twitter to announce that his scheduled podcast interview with Kenny Omega has been canceled and that a new guest will be revealed next week. Swerve writes, “Due to unfortunate circumstances the interview with Kenny Omega, has been postponed to a later date. Stay tuned for a rescheduled appearance in the future. Our next guest will be announced Monday 12pm.”

Colt Cabana was also active on Twitter today releasing his first comments since the epic ALL OUT media scrum from CM Punk, and the choice words he had for his old friend. After all of that…Cabana jokingly writes, “I’d like an AEW figure.”