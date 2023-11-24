Swerve Strickland is more confident than ever.

The Mogul Embassy leader cut a promo following his victory on this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite over Jay Lethal, which was the first matchup of the Continental Classic tournament. He tells the camera that the roar of his supporters is louder than ever, and that the fans are finally taking to him, especially after he defeated their favorite Adam Page.

You hear that. That’s the echo chamber. It’s getting louder every time I step out in that ring, when I first started hearing it, it was just a little whisper. It was small and it was the night I came out following the weekend of All Out to face Hangman Page, I showed everybody who I really was. I let out a scream throughout the wrestling community. Fast forward. WrestleDream. I get the biggest win in my career in AEW over a former AEW World Champion. Hangman Page. Someone who has so many five star matches. He’s starting to lose count.

Swerve later says that he is one of the premiere performers in AEW, and that the fans are begging for him to become the face of the company by capturing the world championship.

Follow that up we’ll go back to Full Gear, November 18th. I choke him out. He doesn’t get up for ten seconds. I went up against the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion and Swerve hung the Hangman. It’s getting louder now tonight. Night one. I’m the first match in the Continental Classic. Go figure Hangman doesn’t show up, but I’m here at work. I’m here because I wanted more than Hangman, which proved my point all along. Jay Lethal is just one of the best competitors in the world and I took him down. Night one following the Texas Death Match, one of the most dangerous matches ever witnessed in AEW history. Now it’s as loud as ever. You need ear muffs to drown out the sound of the people understanding and finally seeing Swerve Strickland, The Mogul. Now they want to see Swerve Strickland, the champion. Whose house? Swerve’s House.

Check out the full promo below.

Swerve has all of the momentum right now. pic.twitter.com/SLO9C3eLOQ — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) November 24, 2023

