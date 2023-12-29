Swerve Strickland has his eyes on AEW world title.

The top company superstar spoke with ROAR Around The Ring about his desire to be the next challenger to MJF, assuming the Salt of the Earth retains the gold against Samoa Joe at tomorrow’s Worlds End pay-per-view. Swerve not only wants the match with MJF, but thinks it would be a very interesting dynamic based on their history together.

It’d be very interesting to go up against MJF. He’s making history right now, the youngest champion, the longest-reigning champion who’s had an incredible year in the industry. There’s a lot more history with MJF than a lot of guys that I have on the roster. That’s someone I used to travel on the road with back in the day, literally spent hours driving throughout the night with. He used to be kind of like a young boy to me at the time. But now to see where he’s at in the industry, it’s something that I knew would happen with him eventually if he stuck to it, and of course, he’s blowing everything out of the water with what he’s doing. So that is someone specifically I would love to take the championship off of because a lot of people are like, ‘Who’s next? Who’s the next in line?’ If I’m the one that’s next in line to go after him while he has that championship, I want to definitely be the one to take that off him because there’s a lot of personal animosity.

Elsewhere in the interview, Swerve spoke about wanting a match with Andrade El Idolo. You can read about that here.–

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)