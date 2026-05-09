Swerve Strickland is all for seeing Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods land in AEW, but he also believes the longtime New Day duo have earned the right to make whatever decision is best for themselves moving forward.

Speaking during an appearance on TMZ’s Inside the Ring podcast (see video below), Strickland reacted to the news that Kingston and Woods are set to become free agents once their respective 90-day clauses expire following their WWE departures earlier this month.

When asked directly if he’d like to see the former New Day members sign with AEW, Strickland didn’t hesitate.

“Oh yeah, of course. Absolutely,” Strickland responded. “I also just want them to do what’s best for them. If they want to take like a five-year hiatus, they’ve earned it. They’ve more than earned it. They know their value as well, and that’s the most important thing. I hope that’s the lesson that everybody learns in this, not just like as a fan but as a professional yourself in this industry, they know their value, and they understand who they are, and they understand what they bring, and what they brought and their legacy they leave behind.”

News surfaced on May 2 that Kingston and Woods were leaving WWE after opting against restructuring their contracts under a proposed pay reduction tied to TKO changes within the company.

Strickland also revealed that he reached out to Kingston privately after the news broke.

The former AEW World Champion went on to praise Kingston as one of the best role models in professional wrestling, noting how consistently respected he has been throughout his career.

“He’s like the epitome of professionalism when it comes to that,” Strickland said. “Especially in our culture, you look at Kofi as one of the like top five greatest ever to do it. He’s truly a model. A role model, but he’s the model type of role model. He’s the perfect type of role model.”

Strickland also reflected on how much Kingston inspired his own historic AEW World Championship victory in 2024, where he became the first Black wrestler to hold the men’s AEW World Title.

“I meant every word I said when I won the championship and was like, ‘Kofi’s a big inspiration for that.’ It’s like, man, how do I do something so cool like that and make it my own?,” Strickland said. “How do I do that in my own legacy, in my own career, something that Kofi did at WrestleMania. He’s the only Black wrestler to win the World Championship at WrestleMania. You cannot take that away from him. He’s the only one.”