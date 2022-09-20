AEW superstar and current tag champion Swerve Strickland recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, which included Swerve reflecting on his time in WWE, how unhappy he was in those first years, and how his last three months in AEW have made him forget about his entire WWE run. Highlights from the interview are below.

How Stephanie McMahon told him he was her favorite heel in NXT:

“Then Stephanie McMahon came up and said, ‘You’re like my favorite heel, you’re my favorite heel here’, and then everything just kind of whirlwind and went up from there. That’s when Hit Row started forming.”

On Hit Row being released:

“It hit hard because they got rid of Briana right away. That indicated to me and everybody else, like, I don’t think they believe in us as much as they think they should believe in us. For me, the writing was on the walls.”

How his last three months in AEW made him forget about the last three years in WWE:

“So like right away, I was just like, [my] first three months in AEW made me completely forget about my last three years in WWE. I put all of that focus and energy and that resentment and stuff into building something. Now, it’s like I’m here seven months and I truly believe without a shadow of a doubt I’m the best acquisition of 2022 in any company.”

(H/T and transcribed by F4Wonline)