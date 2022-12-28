Swerve Strickland is very interested in facing off with Kyle O’Reilly and Andrade El Idolo.

The AEW star spoke about O’Reilly and El Idolo during his recent interview with The Root, where he praised both men for being unique performers, ones that he hopes he can face-off against at some point in 2023. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.

How much he admires Kyle O’Reilly:

Someone like that I’ve always admired—he’s currently not healthy at the moment—is Kyle O’Reilly. I’ve admired that man for so long, so many years. I’d pick a one on one match, because he’s literally the most unique in-ring performer in the world. Just so unique, so versatile, doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for how good he is. He’s someone I definitely want to tie up with.

Wants to wrestle Andrade: