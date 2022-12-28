Swerve Strickland is very interested in facing off with Kyle O’Reilly and Andrade El Idolo.
The AEW star spoke about O’Reilly and El Idolo during his recent interview with The Root, where he praised both men for being unique performers, ones that he hopes he can face-off against at some point in 2023. Highlights from the conversation can be found below.
How much he admires Kyle O’Reilly:
Someone like that I’ve always admired—he’s currently not healthy at the moment—is Kyle O’Reilly. I’ve admired that man for so long, so many years. I’d pick a one on one match, because he’s literally the most unique in-ring performer in the world. Just so unique, so versatile, doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for how good he is. He’s someone I definitely want to tie up with.
Wants to wrestle Andrade:
Andrade is someone I’ve always admired as well. I feel like he was on his way to having one of the biggest breakout performances in wrestling a couple years ago. I know he’s hurt too. I miss him, I want to see him around more, and I definitely want to get in the ring with him.