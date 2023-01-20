Swerve Strickland very vividly remembers his Lucha Underground days, especially the Hell of War match he had against AR Fox at Ultima Lucha Tres.

Swerve, who worked as Killshot in LU, spoke about the matchup during an appearance on The Cruz Show. He broke down how the match was 2-out-of-3 falls, but had some dangerous stipulations like “First Blood,” and “Put your opponent in an Ambulance.” Check out his full thoughts below.

Says the toughest match he ever had was against AR Fox in Lucha Underground:

Oh, man. So if you watched last week when we were in Seattle, It was me versus AR Fox. We have a history of going back to 2017 in Lucha Underground, which was done by the El Rey network. Robert Rodriguez filmed; it was his production with MGM. So it was four seasons we did. And on the season three finale, it was me versus AR Fox. He was Dante Fox at the time. You should look this up on YouTube. We went about half an hour on a Hell of War match. And it’s three different matches.

How the match had multiple stipulations:

Yeah, it’s two out of three falls. I just showed my man AD that he’d never seen the match before. He’s been working with me for like six months, so I am showing him that for the first time. The first match was first blood; whoever believes first loses that first match. Then it goes to the second one, which is no disqualification. So no rules, just pinfall or submission. And if it gets a third fall, it’s a Medical Evacuation match, and you got to get your opponent and put them in the ambulance truck. So we went through all three stages. It was like basically three matches in one.

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)