Swerve Strickland has named the match that propelled him to the next level of All Elite Wrestling.

During a recent appearance on the “No-Contest Wrestling” podcast, the former AEW World Champion commented on his ascension to the top of the card in Tony Khan’s promotion, and more.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On the match that propelled him to the next level in AEW: “If I had to guess one, a lot of people like to pinpoint one area, but I would say the battle royal at Double or Nothing. If it doesn’t come down to me and Orange Cassidy, I don’t spark the thing with Tony of being like, ‘He made this amazing. Let’s do it again.’ I don’t spark that idea in Tony Khan’s mind.”

On his match with Hiroshi Tanahashi on AEW Collision: “Through the office, from talks I heard, it was me and Tanahashi on Collision. It was going into Forbidden Door. He was about to do the High Fly Flow, and he slips off. I run up and start fighting him up there. He knocks me off and gives me the High Fly Flow and wins. That was the moment Tony was like, ‘I can trust him in anything.’ I can trust him with anyone and anything. That might be what saved the New Japan relationship with AEW. He became President soon after that, that goes away. After that, I started wrestling veterans. Gunn, Sting. ‘Swerve can make it work.’ Bring on the task, please.”