Swerve Strickland says he’s not chasing AJ Styles, but if “The Phenomenal One” ever wants to step into AEW, the door is wide open.

For years, fans have speculated about AJ Styles potentially making the jump to All Elite Wrestling.

At this point, however, that remains pure fantasy booking.

Still, if it were up to Swerve Strickland, there would be no hesitation.

While speaking at Monopoly Events (see video below), Strickland was asked directly whether he’s pursuing a match with Styles. His response made it clear that his mindset has shifted, as he’s aiming to be the one others pursue.

“At this point, I think I’m becoming something that AJ Styles wants to compete against, instead,” Strickland said. “I’m pushing myself to be at the top of this game. I’m not chasing after anybody’s matches. I want those matches to chase after me. Happy for AJ, proud of AJ. He’s someone I would study endlessly, alongside Bryan Danielson and that era. Nigel (McGuinness), I looked up to those guys and watched those guys. AJ has earned more than enough in his career to walk away from it or continue on and do something different and unique with the generation of guys he has curated and spawned. His influence spawned an AEW style. (Will) Ospreay, Seth Rollins, myself, Mike Bailey, we’ve all watched and studied AJ.”

Strickland didn’t stop there.

He made it clear that if Styles ever decides to test himself in AEW, he’d be welcomed with open arms.

“If he wants to take a chance to come to AEW, which he is more than capable and in great shape mentally, hopefully, and physically, from what I view, to compete with All Elite Wrestling. We’re all here, open and waiting if he decides to make that jump.”

For now, Styles remains firmly planted in WWE, where he is set to be honored on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta, Georgia.