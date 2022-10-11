AEW superstar and former tag champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland recently joined the Say Less Youtube Channel to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the AEW women’s division, and how he thinks that should be the company’s next main focus. Highlights are below.

How Triple H has given a boost to the WWE women’s division:

“His most successes have been the women. I don’t think we talk about that enough.”

Thinks AEW’s next step should be putting a hard focus on their women’s division:

“The next jump for us in AEW is to get that for the women. Get four, five, six, top strong heavily pushed women into some type of ladder match with stakes on the line. That’s our next big jump for the next pay-per-view, the next big event. We have to get to that level. We’re still working on it. We’re still…having Saraya come in. That’s a huge get. That’s another one that can have a line out the door, around the block, to be an attraction for AEW. People look at it like, ‘here they go, pulling more talent.’ That’s a good thing.”

