The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was top company star Shane “Swerve” Strickland, who spoke with the show hosts about winning the AEW tag team titles with Keith Lee, and how everything in the matchup just seemed to click. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

On winning the titles with Keith Lee:

From my perspective, it was just seeing everybody was like dialed in [Strickland said of he and Keith Lee’s AEW Tag Title win], from second to second to second to sequence to sequence to sequence. Everybody was on their A-game. Just seeing the progression of just the little time that me and Keith working with [Ricky] Starks and [Powerhouse] Hobbs, how they just elevated their game time and time and time again, from our tag match in New Orleans, which it was my AEW Dynamite debut to our Triple Threat between me, Jungle Boy and Ricky Starks to Hobbs’ singles match with Keith Lee to our Triple Threat at Double or Nothing. Just seeing their progression, how they elevated their game is just incredible to see. I knew it was gonna be tough and The Bucks are The Bucks, they’re just a legend in itself. They’re like the top of the food chain when it comes to AEW but also when it comes to tag team wrestling in any genre, any decade, I feel like they are literally the top five in any conversation. Just for everybody to be dialed in like that is incredible. You don’t really get those moments like that with a crowd that hot in Savannah, our debut in Savannah, Georgia on top of that.

What Lee has been through, including his health scare:

It’s just all the stars aligned and I said this in the post-match after we won the championships in the ring, just seeing where Keith came from. He was just at the high of heights in pro wrestling then hitting the low of lows and then his health concerns and then not knowing if he’d be alive or even step in the ring again, to coming back to pro wrestling and coming to AEW to me, I was in the arena, in all those arenas in the height of his career and knowing that, man, this dude might not be able to be in this tip top shape ever again, to doing this with him and winning the tag team championships. I have a lot of pride in that man, I’ve got a lot of pride in our tag team. All the glory to the man. ‘Bask in his glory’ is a true, true testament to who he is so all glory goes to that man Keith Lee, you know? And for putting up with me and these promos every week.

