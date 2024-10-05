Swerve Strickland can do it all.

Win world championships in pro wrestling, release critically-acclaimed music projects, and now, the former Mogul Embassy leader looks to conquer the world of comic books.

The former AEW World Champion is prominently featured in new DC Comics, along with fellow AEW stars Darby Allin, Britt Baker, Toni Storm and Orange Cassidy.

In DC Comics’ Batman #153, Strickland is featured with references to his military upbringing, Lucha Underground and championship reigns.