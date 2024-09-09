Swerve Strickland has finally broken his silence since being put through living hell this past Saturday night.

The former AEW World Champion surfaced on social media on Monday morning to comment on his critically-acclaimed violent spectacle in the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage match against Hangman Page at AEW All Out 2024 on September 7 in Chicago, Illinois.

“(UN-SANC-TIONED),” Swerve began in a post on his official X account, which included multiple photos of the bout. “What did you expect?”

Swerve concluded, “Go where others won’t go.”

As noted, Swerve and Hangman were somehow both fine after the brutally physical encounter on 9/7, and Swerve is expected to take time off from AEW.