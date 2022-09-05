AEW superstar and current tag champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland has released the music video for his latest song “Lifeline,” which also features artist Anthiny King. Check it out below.

Last night at AEW ALL OUT The Acclaimed’s Max Caster hit Keith Lee with an Attitude Adjustment, a clear shout-out to former 16-time world champion John Cena, who previously sang the praises of Caster for his rise in AEW and his charisma doing rap roasts. Cena shared an image of Caster using his signature finisher on his personal Instagram. Check it out below.