Swerve Strickland may be one of the top stars in AEW but the former tag champion is also making splashes in the music industry.

Today, Swerve released a new music video for his track ‘Big Pressure (Remix),’ which if you are unfamiliar is Swerve’s theme song in AEW. The new video, done in conjunction with Flash Garments, features Swerve’s manager Prince Nana doing his signature dance that has won over the hearts of AEW fans.

SET YOUR CLOCKS!!! BIG PRESSURE REMIXhttps://t.co/e6wiW5KmSO — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 20, 2023

Swerve is currently feuding with Adam Page after The Hangman cost him an opportunity to challenge for the TNT Championship.