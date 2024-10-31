Swerve Strickland and Flash Garments have released a new song titled “Motion.”

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the former AEW World Champion posted a music video for the song, which is produced by DJ Whoo Kid.

Swerve tweeted,

WORLD PREMIERE “MOTION”

Swerve The Realest,

@FlashGarments

@DJWhooKid

album: “Motion Sickness”

: Kayso Brown

https://open.spotify.com/album/4rcfKPL2gzpI8c58YC4vVf?si=nIat_kx1SzODP9kle7fOqw

https://music.apple.com/us/album/motion-sickness/1762411244

In other AEW-related music news, Brody King has revealed his top five workout songs.

While appearing on a recent edition of “The Jessie Lee Show,” the AEW wrestler named the following songs as his top five workout songs:

* Hatebreed – “Perserverence”

* Dying Fetus – “In The Trenches”

* Blood For Blood – “Waiting For The Moment”

* Twitching Tongues – “Saturday Night” (Misfits cover)

* Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club”