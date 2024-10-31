Swerve Strickland and Flash Garments have released a new song titled “Motion.”
Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the former AEW World Champion posted a music video for the song, which is produced by DJ Whoo Kid.
Swerve tweeted,
WORLD PREMIERE 🌎 "MOTION"
Swerve The Realest, @FlashGarments @DJWhooKid
OUT NOW!!
album: "Motion Sickness"
🎥: Kayso Brown
SPOTIFY https://t.co/A8MREszDhe
APPLE MUSIChttps://t.co/i1CLngbHyy pic.twitter.com/1dJqHB2zYh
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) October 31, 2024
In other AEW-related music news, Brody King has revealed his top five workout songs.
While appearing on a recent edition of “The Jessie Lee Show,” the AEW wrestler named the following songs as his top five workout songs:
* Hatebreed – “Perserverence”
* Dying Fetus – “In The Trenches”
* Blood For Blood – “Waiting For The Moment”
* Twitching Tongues – “Saturday Night” (Misfits cover)
* Chappell Roan – “Pink Pony Club”