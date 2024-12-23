The official music video for Swerve Strickland’s latest single has arrived.

On the official YouTube channel of the former AEW World Champion, the music video directed by Jack Guerra for the track, “Her Ghost” featuring Swerve Strickland and Anthiny King dropped on Monday afternoon.

Soon after the video premiered on Swerve’s YouTube channel, the pro wrestling star surfaced on social media to promote it.

“OUT NOW!!!,” he wrote via X/ “‘Her Ghost’ ft. Anthiny King. Streaming on all media platforms.”

Check out the near three-minute music video for the latest single by the AEW star via the YouTube player embedded below.