Swerve Strickland just wants to do his job.

Even if people are scared.

In a new video shared via social media on Monday, the former AEW World Champion addressed his absence from AEW Dynamite, claiming that he is being banned from the show because management is afraid of what he is going to do to Bandido.

Strickland stated the following in the video, which you can watch in its’ entirety via the media player embedded below:

“What’s going on, everybody? This is Swerve Strickland here, former AEW World Champion, and I’m just gonna get some things off my chest and address what I said on Twitter earlier this week about asking questions about me being on television. So actually, you know what? As you can see, everybody, I’m not at AEW right now. I’m not at AEW Dynamite tonight in Asheville, North Carolina. I’m here at home because of AEW management. They want to keep me away from TV. I’ve been shooting the last couple promos that you see off site. I haven’t been at AEW TV. AEW management is responsible for that. Shout out Tony Khan, thank you for having me doing some ambassador work for WBD. Thank you for sending me to the NFL draft to do the Jacksonville Jaguars fourth round pick with Roger Goodell and everybody. I appreciate that, but you’re keeping me away from doing my freaking job, and that’s getting in the ring and hurting people. The longer I’m away from the ring, the longer I’m away from championship gold, and you are keeping me away from doing what I do best, and that’s hurting people, and that’s why they’re banning me from AEW Dynamite, because they’re afraid of what I’m going to do to Bandido. They’re afraid of what I’m gonna do to the rest of the people on the staff in the locker room of All Elite Wrestling, going all the way back to what I did to Kenny Omega earlier this year, I’m a danger to AEW Dynamite, and now AEW Dynamite is gonna be keeping me away until further notice. They’re gonna play games with my career. Like I said, I want power and I want it all.”

AEW Dynamite is live tonight at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max from Asheville, N.C. For a complete preview of the show, click here.