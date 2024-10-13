Who’s house?

At AEW WrestleDream 2024, the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington was Swerve’s House.

Swerve Strickland made his return to All Elite Wrestling at the October 12 pay-per-view, joining Prince Nana in the ring for a promo segment where he was confronted by MVP and Shelton Benjamin.

After plugging his coffee, Prince Nana brings out Swerve Strickland. Swerve thanks the fans, then announces that that he still feels some pain since his last match. Before Swerve can talk about what’s in store for him, MVP and Shelton Benjamin show up, and MVP says he would like to discuss his future.

He says that since he has yet to hear back from Prince Nana, Swerve must be in deep thought about his future. MVP then mentions that he and Swerve have history and that he believed in Swerve before he believed in himself. He also remembers mentioning that their futures are in great hands, but now, Swerve’s career seems to be floundering a little bit, and he is good and taking former champions and helping them re-ascend to the titles that they should have.

MVP then proposes that they talk business, then Swerve mentions their match in Defy Wrestling from 2017 and how MVP has done what he has claimed to do, and also calls Shelton Benjamin “an inspiration.” He also says he has been watching the show for the past couple of weeks, and says that MVP is not wrong before saying that he has lost his cage match with “Hangman” Adam Page, his childhood home and his championship under his watch.

Swerve also says that he would not have had any of those things without Prince Nana, then goes back to addressing his history with MVP and Shelton Benjamin. He also mentions that while there are things that irk him about Prince Nana, Nana is family, and he does not turn his back on family. He tells MVP to shove his business cards up his ass, because he is not interested. Shelton says Swerve is misreading the situation, saying there is no Swerve without him and MVP, and says that he is either with them or against them. Swerve shoves Shelton, and MVP and Nana have to hold Shelton and Swerve back, respectively.

(H/T: PrinceWatercress on X)