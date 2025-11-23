A lot happened on Saturday night.

A whole lot.

AEW Full Gear 2025 took place on Saturday, November 22, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on pay-per-view.

The show featured four big title changes, some heel turns, surprise returns and a whole lot of good pro wrestling action.

In the main event of the evening, Samoa Joe of The Opps successfully managed to defeat Hangman Page inside of a Steel Cage main event to become the new AEW World Champion.

After the match, Swerve Strickland made his long-awaited surprise return to the scene in All Elite Wrestling.

For those who missed it, featured below is a detailed recap of the main event and eventful post-match scene:

AEW World Championship In A Steel Cage

Hangman Page (c) vs. Samoa Joe

It’s main event time!

After the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to this rematch between Hangman Page and The Opps’ Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship inside of a Steel Cage, we head back down to ringside where the champion and challenger make their respective entrances.

The ring announcer handles the final pre-match ring introductions for both competitors, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. The two men circle and lock up. They begin exchanging some hard strikes, as the offense starts to pick up.

Hangman begins to take over after Joe controls the initial offensive exchanges. The champ sends the challenger into the side of the cage for a two count, before Joe gets some revenge, sending Hangman into the cage as well. The damage done leads to both men being busted open early on.

Joe goes back to work, pulling off Page’s boot before sending the champ to the corner for some stomps to the head. Page fights back, now using his own boot against the challenger before charging at him with it. The champ goes for the cover, but only gets two for his efforts.

Page brings Joe to his feet for some hard strikes before sending him face first into the side of the cage, only making things worse for the wear and tear on the challenger. Joe manages to turn it back around as he lands some elbow shots on the head of the champ, before they once again trade strikes back and forth.

Joe sending Page into the cage with a back elbow strike. Page is trapped as Joe lands a flurry of offense, culminating in an enziguri. Page is slow to his feet as he gets back in the ring, the two men going back at it until Page goes for a chokehold.

He is driven away by the challenger, who stomps at him before pulling off the turnbuckle pad. Page manages to fight back to his feet, going to the turnbuckle…but Joe catches him, looking for a muscle buster. Page attacks the cut on Joe’s head to fend him off, climbing up even higher before Joe looks for an avalanche muscle buster.

He is knocked off by the champ. We see Katsuyori Shibata coming to the cage, climbing up the side to intervene, but Eddie Kingston pulls him down to keep him at bay. This is followed by the arrival of Powerhouse Hobbs who levels Kingston, before basically ripping the lock off the cage door. He is fended off by Page.

The ref gets knocked down as Joe goes for a Coquina Clutch, only for the champ to counter into a Dead Eye. Cover by Page, but the ref is still out as HOOK comes down to the ring to try and wake up the ref. When the ref is slow to get up, HOOK grabs the World Title and nails Hangman with it. Joe grabs Page for a Muscle Buster and the win.

Winner and NEW AEW World Champion: Samoa Joe

Swerve Strickland Returns

Once the victory happens, we quickly learn that things here are far from over. The cage is raised back up as Joe’s group of Dojo students applaud the new champion, but the celebration is cut short as the lights in the building go out.

After a healthy pause, we get a glimpse of what is about to happen, as we hear Prince Nana shouting “We’re in the money!” We hear the echoing sentiment of “Who’s House?!” before the familiar sounds of Swerve Strickland’s theme hits to a roar from the Newark crowd.

The sustained roar from the Prudential Center audience continues as the former AEW World Champion finally emerges and begins making his way down the ramp. Joe tells his students to step aside. Swerve goes after one of the students as Joe looks to bail.

The Opps are still around and they end up going after Swerve. only for Strickland to handle them with ease. He lands a Killshot on a student and a House Call on another. Another student tries to attack Swerve from behind, but is laid out from a Buckshot Lariat by Hangman. Hangman and Swerve stand tall as the show ends.