Hit Row has reunited…sort of.

WWE stars B-Fab and Top Dolla appeared on the new Monteasy track entitled, “Price Went Up.” However, they weren’t the only featured artists for the song. AEW superstar Swerve Strickland also raps on the track. You can listen to it in full below. It is streaming t out on Spotify or Apple Music.

Hit Row featured the above stars, as well as Ashante “Thee” Adonis. They were released from WWE in 2021, but were signed back by Triple in 2022 aside from Swerve, who went to AEW.