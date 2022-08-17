The latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast was company tag champion Shane “Swerve” Strickland, who spoke with the show hosts about his time in Lucha Underground, and how he was a part of a team with Ezekiel Jackson and Willie Mack.

Swerve reveals that the trio was originally going to be the first-ever LU trios champions, but because they bombed together in the ring that moment never happened. He would later find success as the solo character, Killshot. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was originally supposed to win the trios titles with Ezekiel Jackson and Willie Mack but they bombed badly as a team:

They [Lucha Underground] put me with Willie Mack and Ezekiel Jackson at the time or his name was Big Ryck. So the tag team didn’t last very long… You didn’t see it on TV but we bombed the first match. It wasn’t really good, things were just falling apart and the next day, we end up doing the match again. We actually had a good match the following day and we were supposed to win the Trios Titles on the debut of ‘em, but we bombed so bad, they switched it and put the titles on everybody else and I promised myself, I said I’m never gonna bomb like that ever again.

How he promised he would never have a moment like that in his career again:

After that night, I sat in the room, in my hotel room. I was getting texts, calls to come out. ‘Hey, come hang out.’ I was like, ‘No, I’m sulking’ and I sulked. I never sulk after matches, especially that late in my career when I figured, I thought I was getting it… I was like, okay, I’m killing it right now and then that was just that reality check, it just like boom! Hit me and I was like, nah, I’ma sulk in this pain a little bit, I’ma figure this out. I’m never gonna have a moment like that in my wrestling career ever again.

