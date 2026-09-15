Swerve Strickland has named the three performers who had the biggest influence on his professional wrestling career.

During a new interview with Hot 97 (see video below), the former AEW World Champion was asked about his inspirations in wrestling. Strickland named Rey Mysterio as his top influence, followed by Adam Copeland and Shawn Michaels.

“Rey Mysterio is my number one. Always. Uncle Rey is my guy. I would say Copeland, or Edge, then Shawn Michaels are my top three. I was able to learn from all three. I wrestled Rey. Couldn’t wrestle Shawn.”

While Strickland never had the opportunity to face Michaels, he revealed that he has spent significant one-on-one time studying wrestling with the WWE Hall of Famer.

“Yep, yep. Tape studies with him. Like one-on-ones, like close the door. Boom, it’s me and him locked in. Nobody else. Like one-on-one time. That changed my mindset for wrestling and performing.”

Strickland now shares the AEW locker room with Copeland and said he regularly approaches the veteran for advice when working through ideas for his matches.

“Copeland, I get to see him every week. I’ll be coming up with something for the match that night, and I’m like, ‘hmm, I’m on the fence with this.’ I go to him and he’ll like, ‘nope, this is the one you should take.’ He always has the best interest on the performer, too, which always feels good to me.”

Strickland also discussed his philosophy that “stillness is power,” explaining how he has drawn inspiration from performers in wrestling, music and comedy.

“I found a lot of parallels in a lot of it. Stillness is power, is what I’ve always felt. The less I do, the more I stand there, the more people crave the attention, to want to move. Same thing with hip-hop. Michael Jackson stands on stage for five minutes straight. People are going crazier and crazier and crazier.”

Strickland said learning to make an audience anticipate his next movement has become an important part of controlling a crowd.

“I’m like, ‘do something! Come on! Do something! See me! Hey! Does he know me?’ Then boom! They go louder. So stillness is power. So the same thing with wrestling, my entrance and all that or in the ring. The longer I stand still, the more I can control the people.”

That approach also extends to how Strickland works with the cameras during matches.

“I notice when I move my eyes, the camera tells the story of where like, I want them to shoot. So I’m directing at all times in the ring. I’m directing the people. I’m directing the cameras. I’m directing all that.”

Strickland added that becoming comfortable with silence and stillness has helped him better understand how to control an atmosphere across wrestling and his other forms of performance.

“Same thing with stand-up comedy. Like, stillness is power. Like, people get, like, a little, especially as performers, controlling that quietness. When the quiet goes down, it feels uncomfortable to people. But if you are able to find comfort in the quiet and the comfort in the stillness, that’s where you can control the people and control the atmosphere.”

He continued, “So all those things I started watching, I still… started understanding and applying those into the act of like, um, performing in the ring, performing at my entrance, performing on stage and the music, and then like, you know, all of it came very parallel.”

Also during the interview, Swerve Strickland revealed wrestling for years with torn meniscus before 2026 surgery.