Former NXT Champion Keith Lee was one name that received a lot of attention about WWE potentially being interested in bringing him back, but if tag team partner Swerve Strickland is to be believed, the “Limitless One” has a serious vendetta.

After being let go by WWE in November 2021, Lee joined AEW in February 2022. He told Renee Paquette of The Sessions:

“Me and Keith, we literally tagged on the indies before he got signed to WWE, and that was like 2017. He is someone who also has just as big of a chip on his shoulder as me because he was promised the world, and unfortunately for him, he got sick too, and it wasn’t easy just have some Robitussin and get up and go, no, he was like facing death. He was out of commission for a while, you know? So, I feel like he has a chip on his shoulder for his career and for personal reasons with his life, as well,” said Strickland.

