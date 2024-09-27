Swerve Strickland could have had WWE or AEW become ‘Swerve’s House’ if he wanted to

The former AEW World Champion appeared this week on The Breakfast Club morning program for an interview, during which he claimed WWE has expressed interest in re-signing him.

“Yeah,” Swerve said when asked if WWE ever tried to bring him back. “It wasn’t like the words ‘re-sign.’ They ‘asked about my availability.’ They never contacted me. They contacted my representation.”

Strickland continued, “I’m at a stage now where I enjoy the fact that I don’t have that direct contact. When you are progressing and getting higher and you’re in rooms with people like [Charlamagne Tha God], you have to kind of keep space in between these types of conversations. You can check my phone. It’s never been there. I never had direct contact. I want to keep that little space. Communication has been reached out.”

