MJF isn’t the only one taking time off from AEW.

As noted, MJF is expected to take time off from AEW following the post-match angle at AEW All Out 2024, which saw Daniel Garcia leave him laid out with a middle rope pile driver.

In related news, Swerve Strickland is also expected to take time off from AEW following the September 7 pay-per-view at NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Dave Meltzer reported the news on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com.

“I heard a long time ago that Swerve was going to sign the contract and he was going to get some time off, for whatever reason, and this was the angle,” Meltzer stated. “I thought Swerve would at least stay for Tacoma—maybe that’s when he’ll come back,” he added, referencing the AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view in Swerve’s hometown on October 12.

It’s worth mentioning that Swerve and Hangman Page were both okay, for the most part, following their violent spectacle in the Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage main event at the 9/7 PPV in Chicago.

“When they got to the back, they appeared to be fine,” Meltzer’s WOR co-host Bryan Alvarez stated. “They told everybody they were fine. I don’t know how. I don’t know how you can be fine after that powerbomb onto a cinder block. That’s a risk you don’t need to take. It’s absolutely nuts to do this stuff but for those people wondering, apparently, they said they were fine.”